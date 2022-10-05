Watch Red Sox's J.D. Martinez Smoke Three-Run Homer Vs. Rays

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez is ending his season and possibly his Red Sox tenure with a bang.

Martinez blasted a 389-foot, three-run blast to the opposite field in the bottom of the first inning off of Tampa Bay Rays southpaw Josh Fleming to get the final game of the season going at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The blast was Martinez's 15th of the season and brought his RBI total up to 61. On the season, the 35-year-old is hitting .273 with 59 extra-base hits, the aforementioned 61 RBIs, 75 runs scored and a .784 OPS in 139 games.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts put an exclamation point on Tuesday's game with a grand slam over the Green Monster as he also contemplates whether he's playing his final series in Boston.

If this is the final game for Martinez, he'll have finished off one of the best contracts in Red Sox history doing what he did throughout his Red Sox tenure, tearing the cover off the ball.

