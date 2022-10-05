Skip to main content

Watch Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Belt Grand Slam Over Green Monster Vs. Rays

The shot extended the Sox lead to five

If this is the last couple of games of Xander Bogaerts tenure with the Boston Red Sox, he's chosen to go out in style. 

The longtime Red Sox shortstop belted a no-doubt, 421-foot grand slam over the Green Monster against Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche to extend the lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

It was Bogaerts' 15th home run of the season and boosted his RBI total to a respectable 73 in what some would consider a down year for the 30-year-old.

The blast brought his season numbers to .305 with 53 extra-base hits, the aforementioned 73 RBIs, 84 runs and a .831 OPS in 149 games. 

It wasn't a lock for Bogey to make the lineup, as he was out on Monday with back tightness. Boston fans can be thankful that he woke up feeling better, as he drastically shifted the course of the game with a massive blast. 

Bogaerts wasn't able to capture the American League Batting Title after a slight offensive drought, but he's certainly ending strong.

The game entered a rain delay after the bottom of the fifth inning with the Red Sox up 6-0 over the Rays.

