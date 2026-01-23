Red Sox Connected to Unlikely Former All-Star Starter

The Boston Red Sox have more starting depth than the vast majority of teams out there right now around Major League Baseball.

Boston has 10 legit starters who could be in a team's rotation in 2026. Boston has Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, and Kyle Harrison. That's a lot of talent. There are only so many starting spots to go around and so it would be pretty surprising if the Red Sox brought another arm to town, unless they traded one or two away or injuries pop up in Spring Training.

That's not to say there aren't interesting arms available. For example, old friend Lucas Giolito, but there is just no room at the moment. While this is the case, The Athletic's Jim Bowden raised some eyebrows on Friday. Bowden shared a column highlighting the top seven remaining free agents and gave insight to each market. He had Giolito at No. 6 and noted the three teams that have been "connected" to him are the Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox have a surplus of pitching

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

"No. 6. Lucas Giolito, RHP," Bowden wrote. "Giolito successfully returned from elbow surgery (internal brace) last season with Boston, although he was extremely inconsistent. He will be another year removed from surgery and threw 145 innings last season, which should give him a better chance to rebound in 2026. He’s a medical risk but does have upside and would be a good gamble for someone.

"The teams that have been connected with him this offseason include the Diamondbacks, Red Sox and Tigers."

The one-time All-Star was awesome in 2025. There's no denying that. It would've been good to work out some sort of agreement for the 2026 season, but where things stand right now with the roster, the idea doesn't make sense. If an injury or two pop up or some sort of trade, absolutely then. But right now the roster isn't constructed to bring in more pitching.

