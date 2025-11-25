Red Sox Lose 6-Year Veteran Arm To Mets In Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox, as you may have heard, acquired a big-name pitcher on Tuesday.

Boston struck a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire Sonny Gray, the three-time All-Star right-hander. It's a time when most are thinking about the newcomers on the Red Sox's staff, but they also recently formally said goodbye to a member of the 2025 bullpen.

On Tuesday, the news circulated that right-handed reliever Nick Burdi, who elected free agency at the end of his first and only full season with the Red Sox, signed a minor-league deal with the Mets. The transaction officially occurred Friday, though it was not reflected on his official roster page until a few days later.

Burdi joins Mets after brief Red Sox stint

Burdi, 32, has had a journeyman six-year major league career, never reaching 10 innings in a single season. He came to the Red Sox after a brief, but strong 2024 campaign with the New York Yankees that was interrupted by injury -- an unfortunate them of his professional career.

For the Red Sox, Burdi made four appearances this year, totaling 5 1/3 innings. He didn't allow an earned run of his own, though he let up two inherited runs during a May outing against the Atlanta Braves, which was the only real high-leverage work he got. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Worcester.

It was Burdi's strong work for Worcester that likely prompted the Mets to sign him on so early in the offseason. He pitched to a 2.83 ERA in 31 appearances, and all in all, he threw the most innings of any season in his career since 2015 in the Minnesota Twins farm system.

Having since pitched in the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Yankees, and Red Sox organizations, Burdi has become accustomed to the life of a journeyman. He'll turn 33 in January, and he'll hope that 12 years after he was drafted, he can finally become a regular major league contributor.

