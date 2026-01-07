Why Red Sox Need To Get Alex Bregman Deal Done Now

With each passing day, we’re getting closer to Spring Training.

Free agents are running out of time to land with teams before the real action begins. Soon enough, we should start to see a flurry of moves around the league. For the Boston Red Sox, they should be all over Alex Bregman -- or any of the remaining big-name free agents -- and do so as fast as possible.

Right now, the markets are being slowed down by the big-name guys out there. Bregman is joined by Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Cody Bellinger, among others.

The Red Sox still need one more bat

Who will be the first to sign? There’s no way to know, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see one deal trigger others. Boston should get out in front of the moves because the losers of the sweepstakes could flow into other markets. For example, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said on Tuesday that the free-spending New York Mets could enter the mix if they fail to land either Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger.

"The Mets have been focused on adding an outfielder -- Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker are the primary targets -- but could enter the mix for Bregman if they’re unable to land either of them," Feinsand wrote. "Brett Baty is currently atop the depth chart at third base, but Bregman would be an upgrade at the position and help make up for the loss of Pete Alonso in the lineup."

Right now, the reported market seems to be in the Red Sox's favor. The four teams that have been linked to Bregman the most are the Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Blue Jays have been involved, but reports have thrown cold water on the organization after adding Kazuma Okamoto. The same can be said about the Diamondbacks. If this is the case and it's mainly the Red Sox and the Cubs in the market, Boston needs to get moving. It sounds like it's trying. Red Sox insider Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic confirmed the organization has made an offer to Bregman.

For the Red Sox's sake, they should be hoping he accepts or they add a bit more. Because if teams like the Mets enter the mix, it will be even tougher.

