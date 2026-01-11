Red Sox Shut Down Trade Rumor Before Losing Alex Bregman

There have been three significant talking points around the Boston Red Sox: Alex Bregman's future, would the team add pitching, and whether the club would be trading an outfielder this offseason.

Boston landed Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo earlier in the offseason on the trade market from the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Saturday, the Red Sox got their answer in the Bregman market. He is leaving to join the Chicago Cubs. Earlier in the day on Saturday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about the idea of trading an outfielder and made it sound like that will not be happening as well, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"It was never likely in my mind,” Breslow said. “We’ve got really talented outfielders. When teams call, that’s what other executives point to. They’re young, they’re controllable, they’re dynamic, they’re talented and can impact games in multiple ways. It’s really nice to be able to say they’re also members of the Boston Red Sox...

It sounds like a trade isn't coming

"We talked a lot about our outfield depth, even calling it a surplus at times, coming out of the trade deadline. Then, for the month of September, we were without two very, very good players. I’ve yet to meet the person who says, ‘We have too many good players.’ Alex is really, really talented as it relates to communicating with players, to getting the most out of them and to keeping them fresh and engaged. Going into spring training with the group we have is something I’d be comfortable with in terms of the outfield, but if there are opportunities to improve the team and address other needs via that group, we have to at least be willing to listen.”

In the immediate aftermath of losing Bregman, it's hard to know what's coming next for the team. Rumors have already pointed to Bo Bichette in free agency, but the organization hasn't stepped up in free agency this winter.

It appears as though Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu -- the two guys most in trade rumors -- will be staying put. That's a positive. But the Red Sox have more work to do.

