Red Sox Should Bring Lefty Back From Nathan Eovaldi-Rays Trade

We’re at a point in the offseason when players typically start to settle for short-term deals to land with teams before Spring Training.

February is just days away from kicking off and that means that Spring Training is finally almost here. Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training camps around the league beginning in February. The regular season will kick off in March. It's been a long road, but baseball is finally around the corner.

For the Boston Red Sox, they should be surveying the market for more than just an infield bat. That's the priority, but Boston should still be in the market for a left-handed reliever as well. The Red Sox no longer have Brennan Bernardino, Chris Murphy, Steven Matz or Justin Wilson. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that back in early January that the Red Sox "remain in the market for left-handed relief help.

The Red Sox need some more firepower

One option the club should consider is 32-year-old lefty Jalen Beeks. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft by Boston and made his big league debut with the organization in 2018 and was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in the deal to bring flamethrower Nathan Eovaldi to town.

Beeks has a career 4.31 ERA in seven big league seasons. In 2025, he had a 3.77 ERA and a 47-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 57 1/3 innings pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks. At this point in the offseason, there aren't a ton of options out there. That will continue to be the case as we inch towards Spring Training and more options come off the board left and right.

If the Red Sox want to add a lefty who can have a legit impact on the bullpen in 2026, Beeks is a familiar option who had a good season in 2025. You can't really ask for much more. If the Red Sox can land an infielder and a lefty reliever, they'll be ready to go to contend in 2026.

