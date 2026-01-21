All Signs Point to Red Sox Passing on 49-HR Slugger

The Boston Red Sox still have time to add some more firepower to the organization before Spring Training gets here next month.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training for Boston on Feb. 12. That's 22 days away as of writing. The Red Sox unveiled Ranger Suárez as a member of the organization. In the process, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that the club is still open to improving the roster, whether it is through free agency, the trade block, or "internal growth."

One thing that is important to note is that Breslow specifically spoke about how important improving infield defense is for the organization.

The Red Sox need one more piece

"Defense is a significant contributor to run prevention," Breslow said. "We tend to get caught up in the pitching side of this but there are other key components in this as well, defense being the most obvious. So, it's really important that we improve our defense, particularly our infield defense. I would argue that we have the best defensive outfield in baseball, but we led the league in errors last year and our out conversion needs to be improved and I think there's some things we've already started to do internally to prioritize that. But also, the additions we may make will be very mindful of the defensive skills too."

Based on Breslow's comments, one player who should be seemingly unlikely is slugger Eugenio Suárez. He would obviously solve the team's power problem after launching 49 homers in 2025. But he was in the eighth percentile in baseball in outs above average with -6.

In comparison, Rafael Devers finished the 2024 season with -6 above average. So, would the team specifically say they want to improve defense and then turn around and sign someone who is a comparable defender to the guy they sent out the door after replacing him at third base? Doubtful.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported on Tuesday that there has been "very little traction" with Boston on Suárez.

If we look at Breslow's comments and Cotillo's report together, it appears to be very unlikely that the slugger will be in Boston in 2026.

