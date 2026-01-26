Lucas Giolito Floated For 'Surprise' Team After Red Sox Stint

While the Boston Red Sox don't need to add any more starting pitching this offseason, there are plenty of options out there in free agency, including a prominent member of the 2025 team.

Lucas Giolito was great in Boston in 2025. There's no denying. He had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts across 145 innings of work. The former All-Star was at his best down the stretch when Boston was pushing for a playoff spot. Giolito logged a 2.62 ERA and 39-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 2/3 innings pitched across his final eight starts of the season. Boston went 6-2 over that span.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It's surprising that he hasn't been able to find a home yet in free agency. There is still a big-name option left on the board in Framber Valdez, but if Giolito pitches like he did in 2025, he'll give similar production as Valdez at a fraction of the cost. Valdez had a 3.66 ERA in 31 starts in 2025.

The former Red Sox starter is available

Aug 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

We're at a point in the offseason when you typically start to see guys settle for short-term deals and sometimes with surprise teams. On Monday, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer shared a column highlighting "surprise" landing spots for the top remaining free agents and mentioned the Washington Nationals for Giolito.

"His Surprise Fit: Washington Nationals," Rymer wrote. "There hasn't been a lot of reported interest in Lucas Giolito this winter, which would be surprising if his 3.41 ERA from last year wasn't such an obvious mirage. Giolito really didn't fool many batters in 2025, as his strikeout rate and contact quality metrics were firmly below average. His expected ERA was 5.06, putting him roughly in Chris Paddack territory. You have to wonder if Giolito's free agency will end with contenders bypassing him, leaving him to seek a deal with a club that views him as a future trade chip—and for this, the Nationals would be perfect.

"They're Giolito's original club, and he's connected to president of baseball operations Paul Toboni from their time in Boston. And with MacKenzie Gore now in Texas, there is an opening in the Nats' rotation. How Realistic Is It? This will come down to Giolito's salary demands. If he's in, say, the $15-20 million range, it's hard to imagine the Nationals going that far just for a future trade chip."

Giolito's stint in free agency is marred by ending the season with an elbow injury. He's alright now and should be in the mix to help some sort of contender out in 2026. He showed what he can do while pitching for one in Boston in 2025. But if he has to settle for a deal like this with a team that clearly is rebuilding, then it would be a tough look on free agency as a whole. It's been an odd offseason and there is still so much talent on the board.

More MLB: Astros Infield 'Dilemma' Could Open Door for Red Sox