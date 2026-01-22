Red Sox-Ketel Marte Door Closed Once Again by Insider

If the Boston Red Sox can acquire one more high-end infielder this offseason, the perception around the team's offseason is going to change.

The dust has settled — for the most part — on Alex Bregman leaving the organization to join the Chicago Cubs. If the Red Sox had brought him back, the vibes around the team would be a bit higher, but the club made a great move in response by signing Ranger Suárez to a five-year deal. Overall, the Red Sox have done a good job supplementing the roster with high-end, veteran talent. It's easy to get caught up in what Boston has lost in Bregman, but the club has added Suárez, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo and there's still time for more.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On the bright side, the Red Sox are looking. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made the point clear on Wednesday that he's looking around and willing to add. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that there are ongoing "serious trade talks" as well for the organization. Boston needs an infielder to plug a hole at second base or third base.

The Red Sox need to add another piece

One name that was tied to the organization earlier in the offseason and who would be a perfect fit is Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. But if you're a Red Sox fan who has been holding out hope for the All-Star, you can let that go. Cotillo specifically noted on X that he doesn't believe Marte is going to be traded.

"I don't have names/can't handicap likelihood on certain targets at this point (and am not withholding them, that doesn't happen) but my read is the targets are relatively obvious and no, I don't think Marte is traded anywhere," Cotillo wrote on X.

After Marte was dangled on the trade block for a few weeks, Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen closed the market before Bregman landed with Chicago. After Bregman joined the Cubs, speculation and rumors quickly picked up steam involving Boston and Arizona, but unfortunately it doesn't look like the noise is going to turn into anything.

MLB.com Diamondbacks insider Steve Gilbert reported on Jan. 17 that the market did not open back up after Bregman came off the board. Now, one of the prominent Red Sox insiders also is throwing cold water on the idea. So, if you're a Red Sox fan, unfortunately the Marte dream is done, for now.

More MLB: Red Sox in 'Serious Trade Talks' Looking for Final Piece