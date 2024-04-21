Red Sox Reportedly Set Timeline For Return Of Rafael Devers, Tyler O'Neill
The Boston Red Sox currently are missing two of the club's top sluggers but it sounds like they finally could be back soon.
Boston somehow is 12-10 on the season so far despite a plethora of impact injuries. The Red Sox are in a tough spot injury-wise, but it sounds like reinforcements could be on the way next week.
Boston top sluggers Rafael Devers and Tyler O'Neill both are out with different injuries but reportedly could be back in the lineup on Tuesday, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"After an off day Monday, Devers is expected to return Tuesday night when the Red Sox open up a three-game series in Cleveland," Cotillo said. “He’s feeling better,” (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said. “Him and Tyler (O’Neill), they’re gonna hit tomorrow outside.
"I talked to him this morning and I said we can actually get away with these two days and the off day and be ready for Tuesday, that would be great. He felt like it was a good plan. Devers is not expected to be available as a pinch hitter this weekend. He has also battled nagging shoulder soreness that has limited him to just 13 of Boston’s first 22 games this year."
Boston has been able to earn wins thanks to its stellar starting rotation, but the club's offense hasn't been as expected yet this season. The return of Devers and O'Neill certainly should help give the club a boost but the team got more bad news Saturday as Triston Casas suffered an injury of his own.
Hopefully, Devers and O'Neill remain on track and can return to action next week.
