How Rockies Rising Prospect Roldy Brito is Tearing Up Arizona Complex League
The Colorado Rockies have plenty of ground to make up at the Major League level and that will require talent from the minor league level.
Colorado is hoping to avert making history as the worst team in MLB history. A player like 18-year-old Roldy Brito won’t help the Rockies do that this year. But he’s a prospect to watch for the next few years.
That’s what Baseball America believes could happen one day. The writer, Josh Norris, ranked the Top 25 prospects in the Arizona Complex League, which will wind down soon.
Brito was ranked No. 17 on the list, the result of a productive short season in Arizona in which the shortstop showed he has a significant ceiling as a power hitter.
“Evaluators see Brito, one of the league’s younger players, as a solid athlete with strength, feel to hit and a knack for making mostly sound swing decisions, though he can get a bit chase-happy at times,” Norris wrote.
Brito played in 45 games for the ACL Rockies, in which he slashed .357/.443/.535 with a .978 OPS. He has three home runs and 19 RBI. He also has nine doubles and five triples. He’s stolen 17 bases and has 21 walks against 38 strikeouts.
Those numbers are a boost from his production in 2024 in the Dominican Summer League, where he played his initial pro season after he signed as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic.
In 54 games with the DSL Rockies, he slashed .254/.360/.314 with a .674 OPS, along with no home runs and 26 RBI. He also had nine doubles and a triple, along with 24 stolen bases. He struck out 41 times and walked 27 times.
The switch-hitting prospect isn’t among the Rockies’ Top 30 prospects yet. But, Colorado has a 17-year-old shortstop in rookie ball, Ashly Andujar, who is projected by MLB Pipeline to be Major League ready in 2029. That could provide a guide to Brito’s development.
He probably won’t beat the progress of Ethan Holliday, who the Rockies took No. 4 overall in the MLB draft earlier this week. But, Brito’s progress should be intriguing to watch.
