Will Rockies Rush Ethan Holliday Through Pipeline Too Quickly?
The Colorado Rockies got a gift on draft night.
Sitting at pick No. 4, they had whom many people consider to be the best player in this year's class fall to them, adding prep standout Ethan Holliday whose family knows a thing or two about this franchise.
The pairing couldn't be better.
The Rockies need a future face of the franchise, and that's what his dad, Matt Holliday, was during the first part of his career after he was taken by Colorado in the draft.
But is the pairing too enticing for the Rockies' own good?
Sean Keeler of The Denver Post (subscription required) is worried the need for an impact player is going to cause Colorado to rush Holliday through their pipeline.
"My biggest fear is that the Rox are so desperate to change the narrative that they might rush the poor kid ... Holliday's got the goods to stay afloat. I just hope the Monforts don't push him into the deep end too soon," he stated.
That worry is warranted.
There is going to be a ton of pressure on both parties to see him become the future star for this franchise sooner rather than later, and that could cause a rapid promotion plan to ensue.
Holliday's older brother, Jackson Holliday, reached the bigs with the Baltimore Orioles after just 155 minor league games, which could add even more expectations for the Rockies to follow suit.
Ultimately, the "too soon" notion will only come if he is not performing.
If Ethan is able to perform in the minors the way Jackson did, then it would be foolish to hold him back in fear of him struggling at the Major League level early in his career.
Jackson struggled during his first stints in The Show, but at 21 years old, he is now becoming one of the best second basemen in the American League.
Ethan might not develop that quickly, and that's OK.
Colorado has to do what's best for them and the younger Holliday, figuring out what he needs to work on during the first part of his professional journey so he can become the impact hitter his scouting profile suggests he could be at some point in his career.
Whether that's in two years or five, the only way the Rockies are going to start turning things around is if Holliday reaches his ceiling while in their jersey.
And that's what the organization needs to keep in mind as Holliday progresses.
