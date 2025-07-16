Rockies Interim Manager Shares What He Wants To See From Team in Second Half
Are the Colorado Rockies going to be the worst team of all time?
That's the question that is going to permeate inside and outside the organization once they take the field for the second half of the year.
Sitting with a 22-74 record, they have to win 20 out of their next 66 contests to avoid the single-season record for losses in a 162-game campaign set by the Chicago White Sox last year.
Based on the way they have played, winning at even a 30.3% clip is daunting when considering they only won 22.9% of their games before the All-Star break.
That inherently will create pressure for this Rockies team, and for those who are on the roster after the July 31 trade deadline, that is either going to crush them or allow them to take the next steps in their careers.
Interim manager Warren Schaeffer understands the task that's in front of him, and it's not an enviable position to be in. However, he's setting expectations about what he wants to see out of his team in the second half of the season with a clear directive in place.
"I think just moving forward, in general, it's the way we play the game," he said, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "Play with confidence. Play with freedom."
Schaeffer pointed out the lack of confidence that has been on display this year.
It looked like things might have started to turn the corner a bit during the month of June when they won 10 out of their 22 total wins on the season, but a 3-9 stretch in July put their lack of talent back on display.
How Colorado performs to close this month will be imperative when it comes to not finishing with the most losses of all time.
Expected to sell some of their best players before the deadline, confidence needs to be instilled in the young players early so they can stay engaged during the closing months of the campaign.
Schaeffer expects his team to turn things around, but getting his guys to believe in themselves is going to determine if they make history or not.
