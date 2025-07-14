Rockies Look To Have Found Much-Needed Bat in Offseason Trade With Guardians
There hasn’t been very much to get excited about when it comes to the Colorado Rockies this year.
The team is losing at a historic clip, on pace to break the single-season record for losses that was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
Lacking building blocks on the roster, the Rockies are hoping the 2025 MLB draft will provide them with a foundational piece, as they were fortunate enough to land prep start Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 overall pick.
The son of former Colorado All-Star Matt Holliday, the team hopes they have struck gold with the family again.
But it will take more than one player to help turn around a franchise stuck in purgatory.
The Rockies need other players to emerge as building blocks. Catcher Hunter Goodman has done that this year, being selected as the team’s representative for the National League All-Star team.
Another player to keep an eye on is outfielder Tyler Freeman, who has been one of the most productive position players in baseball over the last few weeks.
Acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Nolan Jones in a trade this past offseason, the 2017 second-round pick has started to showcase his elite contact skills in a recent stretch.
Prior to going 0-for-5 in the team’s final game ahead of the All-Star break against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, July 13, Freeman was scorching hot at the plate.
As shared by Just Baseball, since June 1, he has led the MLB with a .381 batting average. He is second with an on-base percentage of .466 and has the 12th-best wRC+ with an impressive 165.
Freeman ranking so high in wRC+ despite offering no power with only one home run this season and 12 in his career across 825 plate appearances speaks volumes to how well he has been performing.
Possessing elite bat-to-ball and contact skills, he has drawn more walks this year (18) than strikeouts (17) in 188 plate appearances.
Overall, Freeman has produced a slash line of .323/.404/.422, hitting 11 doubles and stealing 12 bases, showcasing some speed on the basepaths, with a 125 OPS+.
Power is never going to be part of his game, but he hits the ball with authority, registering an impressive 43.2% hard-hit rate and average exit velocity of 89.8 mph, both of which are above the league average.
