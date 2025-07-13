Rockies Still Rank Among Top Teams in Home Attendance Despite Historic Struggles
ESPN shows that there are 14 teams that are averaging more than 30,000 fans in attendance at their home games, and the Colorado Rockies are one of them.
Their fan base appears to be loyal even as they are on pace for the worst record in MLB history.
Not only are the Rockies still bringing in fans during this disastrous period of their franchise, but they had a sold out crowd over the Fourth of July holiday weekend against the Chicago White Sox.
It should come as no surprise the Los Angeles Dodgers are No. 1 in it attendance since they are one of the best teams in the Majors and have star players throughout their roster.
They are the only team averaging more than 50,000 in attendance per game, which is roughly 8,000 more than the second-place New York Yankees.
The Yankees, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are the only teams that average 40,000 or more, which means Colorado and their 30,128 average is not far from being being one of the most attended stadiums in the Majors.
It's interesting to imagine what these numbers might look like if the Rockies were good.
Loyalty in a fanbase creates habits to attend ballgames, which is why it's impress Colorado has been able to sustain that despite some of the poor decisions made by the ownership group that's directly hurt the product on the field.
The Rockies had a tough road trip after their homestand over the Fourth of July.
They were swept by the Boston Red Sox before taking just one out of three against the Cincinnati Reds, although they were in virtually every game against the Reds and probably should have won the series.
After the All-Star break, Colorado will have a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals before they head out east for a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.
