Rockies Select Ethan Holliday With Fourth Pick in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The Colorado Rockies needed to land a difference maker in this year's draft, and they might have done that by selecting Ethan Holliday at No. 4 overall.
Months ago, the idea of Holliday falling to the Rockies at four would have been hard to imagine. But after the draft process continued on, the prep star fell out of the first overall selection.
Colorado likely won't mind that.
More News: Former Rockies Star Garnering Interesting From Multiple Teams
Holliday comes from a baseball family, and one the Rockies know well after they selected his father, Matt Holliday, in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft.
The elder Holliday was a star during his tenure in Colorado, finishing fifth in NL Rooke of the Year voting, earning three All-Star selections, winning three Silver Slugger Awards and getting NL MVP votes in four straight seasons.
More News: Rockies Land Prep Star in Final MLB Mock Draft of Notable Analyst
Ethan Holliday will now try to leave his own mark on the franchise.
Selected out of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound infielder has plenty of tools to become a cornerstone of the Rockies.
With a powerful lefty stroke at the plate and a strong enough arm to play at third base if he becomes too big for shortstop, he could be the next slugging infielder this organization needs.
More News: Rockies Need To Adjust Draft Strategy To Get Franchise Heading in Right Direction
Holliday will almost immediately become one of Colorado's top prospects, if not No. 1 overall.
Other infielders in their top 30 include last year's first-round pick and current top-ranked prospect Charlie Condon, Cole Carrigg at No. 2, Ryan Ritter at No. 11, Kyle Karros at No. 18, Andy Perez at No. 19, Kelvin Hidalgo at No. 21, Ashly Andujar at No. 22 and Dyan Jorge at No. 27.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.