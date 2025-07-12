Could Rockies Bring Back Their Fan Favorite Who Got Away?
Some surprising news featured a former Colorado Rockies player heading into the All-Star break.
DJ LeMahieu, who became a standout infielder during his time in the Mile High City, was outright released by the New York Yankees after his injuries and declining performance caused the AL contenders to pull the plug on his tenure.
It's not clear what's next for the two-time batting champion.
LeMahieu has been in steady decline since he finished top three in AL MVP voting in 2020, with injuries preventing him from performing at a high level.
But now that he's on the open market, could the Rockies be interesting a reunion?
It's hard to put anything past this franchise, especially when it comes to the current reality of their situation where they are well on their way to setting Major League Baseball history with the most losses in a single regular season of all time.
Perhaps the ownership group views bringing back their past fan favorite as something that extends an olive branch to the fanbase.
After all, letting LeMahieu leave in free agency ahead of the 2019 campaign is something owner Dick Monfort has openly regretted, with him stating they knew LeMahieu wanted to stay in Colorado and how they wish they could redo allowing him to leave.
Their former star player wouldn't be a difference maker for the 2025 roster by any means, but he might be able to provide a bright spot in the second half of the year in the midst of what could be a historically bad season.
Is that enough to push the Rockies into bringing back the 36-year-old?
Again, it's hard to say, but the fact that LeMahieu's former teammate, Charlie Blackmon, now serves as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt means there is at least someone in the room who could be wanting a reunion between the two sides.
It will be interesting to see what happens.
LeMahieu could be looking for opportunities with contenders after his release since it seems like he might have just enough gas left in the tank with a .266/.338/.336 slash line in 45 games this year.
If no contender comes calling, though, a return to Colorado could be in store.
