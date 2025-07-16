Rockies Snag Veteran College Infielder as Undrafted MLB Free Agent
The Colorado Rockies agreed to a deal with Auburn infielder Deric Fabian as an undrafted free agent, per Auburn baseball’s social media account.
Fabian spent four seasons in the SEC, with his first two years at Florida, and his final two years at Auburn.
His 2025 campaign was in many ways his best. He slashed .234/.339/.360 as he tied his career best with five home runs and set a career high with 33 RBI. He tied his career high with nine stolen bases.
One thing he brings to Colorado is versatility. With Auburn he played most of the infield positions. While he played at Florida he played all four infield positions along with left field.
For his four-year college career, he slashed .242/.346/.384 with 16 home runs and 92 RBI.
Auburn had seven players selected in the MLB draft, which tied a program high. That included first-round pick and catcher Ike Irish. The other selections were infielder Eric Snow and pitchers Dylan Watts, Cam Tilly, Samuel Dutton, Hayden Murphy and Cade Fisher.
He joins Jacob Humphrey, a Vanderbilt utility player who signed with the Rockies as an undrafted free agent.
In a four-year collegiate career — two years with Vanderbilt and two years with UMASS Lowell before that — he stole 109 bases.
He wrapped up his final season with Vandy with a slash of .279/.400/.442 with four home runs, 22 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He was only caught twice.
The Rockies made waves by selected Ethan Holliday in the first round (No. 4 overall) in the MLB draft on Sunday.
He was considered one of the top prep prospects in the country and he fell to the Rockies after each of the first three teams in front of them passed on the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holiday. Jackson was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2022.
Ethan is also the son of former Rockies legend Matt Holliday. The Rockies selected him in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla. With the Rockies, he made the All-Star Game three times, won three Silver Sluggers and the 2007 NL batting title with a .340 average.
