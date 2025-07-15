Rockies Had Best Overall Player in 2025 MLB Draft Fall to Them
It has been a disappointing season for the Colorado Rockies in 2025.
While the team has played a bit better after the historically poor start, this is still very much a franchise that is going to be rebuilding for years to come.
With the first half of the campaign coming to a close, the Rockies are focused on the trade deadline, in which they will certainly be sellers. However, the front office was also busy right before the All-Star break preparing for the MLB draft.
Even though things haven’t gone well as of late, they were able to have a strong draft thanks to a talented player falling into their laps.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Colorado getting the best player in the MLB draft despite them having the fourth overall pick.
“The Rockies end up with the top player on my board, and I would say if he’s the, uh, plurality vote for No. 1, in a year when we had nothing close to consensus on who the best guy was.”
He is the son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday, and the team is hoping he can have a similar career.
Matt had a fantastic tenure in Colorado, slashing .319/.387/.550 with 130 home runs and 486 RBI. Those will be big shoes to fill for Ethan, but he doesn’t appear to let the pressure get to him.
His brother, Jackson, was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles a couple of years ago, and he is snow tarting to make an impact at the big league level. The eldest Holliday brother has stated that Ethan is more developed than he was at the same age.
When looking at the fourth overall pick, there is a lot to like about his skill set.
At just 18 years old, he is already 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds.
While he is listed as a shortstop, a move to third base with that size seems likely. Holliday comes in with an elite power grade from MLB at 65, but his hitting grade is just a 50 with a tendency to swing and miss.
That will be something for him to start working on right away with the Rockies, but it doesn’t appear to be unfixable.
Holliday might end up being one of the young stars that can help turn the franchise around in the coming campaigns with a strong family pedigree supporting his elite skill set.
