Rockies Senior Director of Scouting Says Ethan Holliday's 'Raw Power Is Stupid'
There were plenty of scenarios outlined for the Colorado Rockies if they didn’t land their consensus top pick in the MLB draft, Ethan Holliday.
Thankfully for the Rockies, they didn’t have to think about what-ifs and took the top prospect on the board in shortstop Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 overall pick.
Once the Washington Nationals selected Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits, Colorado set their sights on Holliday.
The franchise legacy is a heartwarming story after the Rockies drafted his father, Matt Holliday, in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft.
The pick of the younger Holliday is one they needed.
Adding a solidified No. 1 prospect like Holliday bodes well for an organization that has struggled to develop their farm system recently.
Thomas Harding of MLB.com reported that senior director of scouting operations Marc Gustafson gave insight into the selection, and pointed to Holliday's raw physical traits like power that can only stand to massively develop for the 18-year-old.
"The raw power is stupid,” Gustafson said. “I've not scouted a high schooler that's ever displayed that type of power to all fields, with his body at 6-foot-4 and the muscles that are about to come.”
Holliday primarily played shortstop in high school, spending time at third base during the 2022 season; his size could project better at the hot corner.
However, Colorado plans to start him off in his pro career in his natural role at shortstop and let him progress and develop before making long-term decisions.
That’s despite 2024 Gold Glove winner Ezequiel Tovar being signed to the position through 2030 with a club option for 2031.
“He'll find his way off if he does,” vice president and assistant general manager of scouting Danny Montgomery said. “But right now, our plan is not to take this kid off short and let him see what we got with him at that position."
The Rockies also took right-handed pitcher JB Middleton from Mississippi at No. 45 overall, outfielder Max Belyeu from Texas at No. 74 and third baseman Ethan Hedges from Southern California at No. 77 in the first round.
