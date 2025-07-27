Watch: Former Rockies Star Ryan McMahon Singles, Shows Leather in Yankees Debut
The Colorado Rockies played a night game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday.
Before their game, if they wished, the Rockies could have watched their former teammate, Ryan McMahon, make his debut in pinstripes with the New York Yankees.
The 30-year-old McMahon batted eighth and started at third base in his first game in The Bronx, as the Yankees lost, 9-4. It was the same day the Yankees learned that reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge would have to go on the 10-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow.
That, plus the loss, overshadowed McMahon’s debut. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. The hit was an opposite field flare.
The Yankees have had issues at third base all season. They were unable to keep DJ LeMahieu healthy and eventually let him go. New York has played Jazz Chisholm there, but he’s better suited for second base. McMahon’s acquisition allows the Yankees to play him in the right place.
Plus, McMahon has the kind of glove that plays at the hot corner, as he showed during the game.
The Rockies traded McMahon to the Yankees on Friday for two well-respected pitching prospects — left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring and right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz.
McMahon was already on the east coast as the Rockies had flown to Baltimore on Thursday in advance of a three-game series with the Orioles. McMahon flew to New York, participated in an introductory press conference and sat on the bench for Friday night’s game.
Colorado selected him in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of powerful Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He passed on playing baseball at USC and started his professional career in the Rockies’ minor league system. Four years later, he made his Major League debut.
McMahon recently became just the ninth player in franchise history to play in 1,000 games for the franchise.
He left Colorado after 1,010 games played. He slashed .240/.323/.420 with a .743 OPS. He slammed 140 home runs and drove in 452 runs. He was named to the 2023 National League All-Star team.
