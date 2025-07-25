Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Make Litany of Roster Moves Following Trade of Ryan McMahon to Yankees

After trading away Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees, the Colorado Rockies made multiple roster moves to bolster their roster for the second half.

Jul 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) runs off a two run home run in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies have had an abysmal 2025 season, and it is time for them to start selling off some of their key assets leading up to the MLB trade deadline.

Their first move was sending Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees in return for two pitching prospects.

Following that trade, the Rockies have started to shuffle the roster in order to fill the third base gap left behind, and to configure things going forward for the rest of the year.

The first set of moves, announced by the team's social media account, includes bringing two players back to the MLB roster, and three of which being removed or added to the injured list.

As for additions, the team reinstated Thairo Estrada from the 10-day injured list after he recovered from his thumb sprain. They also selected the contract of pitcher Nick Anderson from Triple-A.

As for the departures, infielder Adael Amador was sent back to Triple-A, pitcher Victor Vodnik was sent to the paternity list and outfielder Sean Bouchard was designated for assignment.

This is a pretty lengthy list of moves, but essentially, Estrada will move back to take his position at second base which is why Amador was sent back down. Anderson will take over for Vodnik for the time being until he returns.

As for Bouchard, he just was not performing well with the team, and in an era where they are focusing more on developing young talent, he was taking a spot away from other players who could use the reps.

With McMahon out of the picture, now is the time to work on finding the future lineup.

