Rockies Trade Longtime Third Baseman Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees
The Colorado Rockies have caused the next major domino of the MLB trade deadline to fall.
As first reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Rockies are trading All-Star third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees in exchange for two prospects.
Pitching prospects left-hander Griffin Herring and right-hander Josh Grosz are the return for Colorado as the Rockies try to rebuild their group of young arms.
Both were top-30 guys in the system for the Yankees. Herring was the No. 8 prospect and Grosz was No. 21 in New York's pipeline.
McMahon, who has been with Colorado for his entire nine-year MLB career, was going to be one of the most sought after corner infielders at the deadline, and the Rockies decided to ship him out six days in advance to the Yankees.
It has been a solid but concerning season so far through 100 games for McMahon, slashing .217/.314/.403 and leading the National League in strikeouts with 127. His power has been as good as ever, though, hitting 16 home runs to close in on his career-high of 24.
The 30-year-old had been a true Colorado lifer, drafted by the Rockies way back in 2013 in the second round of the MLB draft and eventually making his debut in 2017.
He has played over 1,000 games in the Mile High City, collecting 16.6 bWAR in 1,010 games. McMahon's overall career slash line stands at .240/.323/.420 with 140 home runs, 452 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 812 total hits and 449 runs scored.
Though it stings to see him go, Colorado was in a spot where they needed to unload some guys in order to kickstart this rebuild.
McMahon is set to earn $16 million now from New York for each of the next two seasons before becoming a free agent ahead of the 2028 campaign.
