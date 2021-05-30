Edward Olivares Makes Season Debut In Series-Deciding Game Against Minnesota

The Kansas City Royals are looking to end their six-game road trip with a win, as righty Brad Keller is on the mound this afternoon.

Right-handed pitcher Brad Keller will toe the slab for Kansas City Royals (24-26) in their series-deciding game against the Minnesota Twins (21-30) as the Twins send righty Matt Shoemaker to the bump this afternoon.

Prior to the contest, the Royals optioned right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernandez to Triple-A Omaha and called up-outfielder Edward Olivares.

Speculation of Olivares call-up happened about 30 minutes before Omaha's game against the Indianapolis Indians yesterday, as he was scratched from the lineup.

It's no surprise Olivares is getting the call-up as he's been tearing up Triple-A's Midwest Division this season. In 20 games with the Storm Chasers this season, Olivares has hit .395/.473/.654 with a team-leading 1.127 OPS. The 25-year-old has collected five home runs and 15 RBIs during his time in Omaha.

This won't be the first time Olivares will be with the big-league club. Last season, the 6-foot-2 righty played in 18 games with the Royals and slashed .274/.292/.419 with an OPS of .712.

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 5.48 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (4-4, 5.72 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Edward Olivares (R) - RF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Hunter Dozier (R) - DH Jarrod Dyson (L) - CF

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Jorge Polanco (S) - 2B Josh Donaldson (R) - 3B Alex Kirilloff (L) - RF Nelson Cruz (R) - DH Miguel Sano (R) - 1B Taylor Larnach (L) - LF Rob Refsnyder (R) - CF Ben Rortvedt (L) - C Andrelton Simmons (R)- SS

Injury Report

DH/OF Jorge Soler (groin): After tweaking his groin and leaving the game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, Royals manager Mike Matheny said Soler is day-to-day. The 29-year-old had one of his best games as of late against the Twins on May 28. Soler recorded two singles in four at-bats as he helped spark Kansas City's offensive output that night. Before his multi-hit game, Soler was 0-for-21 with 12 strikeouts.

10-Day Injured List

RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain on Friday. The move dates back to May 27. This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13.

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio