Ex-Phillies Pitcher Tabbed As Possible Royals Reclamation Project
The Kansas City Royals need some help in their bullpen. That is one area of the club that was lacking in 2024, as the team was largely carried by its starting rotation.
They already re-signed Michael Wacha and traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer after being eliminated by the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, but the bullpen still needs some work.
Max Rieper of Royals Review listed several swingman pitchers that could potentially be of interest to the Royals if they are looking in that department. On the list was Spencer Turnbull, who spent the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Spencer Turnbull can’t seem to catch a break in his career. He led the league in losses in 2019 despite a solid 3.99 FIP, then pitched in 2020 only to have it be in a shortened year. He got off to a great start in 2021 only to need Tommy John surgery. He was pretty terrific with the Phillies this year with a 2.65 ERA in 54 1/3 innings, but he missed the final three months with a lat strain. The 32-year-old right-hander has a plus slider and yields a groundball rate around 50 percent for his career," Rieper wrote.
Turnbull can obviously be used in multiple roles. He was very effective when healthy for the Phillies in 2024, but injuries derailed his season. Remaining healthy in 2025 will be the key for him.
If healthy, he could be used in multiple roles for the Royals as they try to make a deeper run in 2025.
