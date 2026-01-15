Royals Sign Top Ranked Outfielder With Superstar Potential

The Kansas City Royals don't have the money to compete with the biggest markets around the league in free agency. It's difficult for the Royals to sustain success over time if they aren't able to compete in free agency bidding wars.

Fortunately, they were able to extend Bobby Witt Jr.'s contract before he broke out at the big league level. As a result, he's going to be in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

Still, the Royals are going to need a loaded farm system if they want to sustain success. Given the fact they're unlikely to land any big contracts in free agency, building through the farm system is crucial.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Thursday, the Royals made a big splash in international free agency to land one of the best prospects in the game.

Angeibel Gomez is a massive addition for the Royals

Apr 16, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo on stadium seats prior to the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline reported that the Royals signed top international prospect Angeibel Gomez for $2.9 million on Thursday. Gomez, 17, is MLB Pipeline's No. 4 ranked prospect in the international free agency class.

Gomez is one of the more physically developed players in the class. He's already well over 6 foot tall, which helps boost his speed and athleticism.

Gomez has one of the better bats in the class, which pairs well with his above average speed and defense. He has the potential of a true 5-tool prospect if he can put the pieces together over the coming years.

While most shortstop prospects won't be able to stick at shortstop down the road, Gomez projects as a true shortstop with the speed and defense to excel at the position.

It's rare to find a true 17-year-old shortstop with superstar potential like Gomez. He should remain one of the best prospects in the game as he works his way over to professional baseball in the coming months and years.

There's a chance he flies up the Royals minor league system over the coming years. Gomez has the chance to be a special talent for the Royals.

More MLB: Braves' $65 Million Slugger Linked To Royals In Free Agency