Ex-Royals Pitcher Helped Guide Phillies To Opening Day Win
The Kansas City Royals' Opening Day game against the Cleveland Guardians ended in disappointment. The team lost 7-4 in extra innings and fell below .500 to start the season.
Cole Ragans allowed three runs over five innings and was robbed of a chance to win the season opener when left-hander Angel Zerpa surrendered a two-run homer to Cleveland's Kyle Manzardo.
However, elsewhere in Major League Baseball, some former members of the Royals enjoyed better Opening Days. One former member of the team that had a day to remember was Philadelphia Phillies left-hander and former All-Star Matt Strahm, who pitched against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
"While Kansas City lost in extra innings, former Royal Matt Strahm put the finishing touches on the Philadelphia Phillies' 7-3 extra-inning win against the Washington Nationals," Mike Gillespie of FanSided wrote. "After his teammates struck for four 10th frame runs to break a 3-3 tie, Strahm, who pitched for the Royals in 2016 and 2017 and went 4-7 with a 45-game 3.81 ERA, retired the Nats in order in the 10th."
The 33-year-old left-hander was drafted by the Royals in the 21st round out of Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas. He made his Major League debut on July 31, 2016 against the Texas Rangers.
Following his time in Kansas City, Strahm pitched four seasons with the San Diego Padres and also made a brief stop with the Boston Red Sox in 2022. He joined Philadelphia in 2023.
The veteran left-hander owns a career 3.43 ERA in 330 appearances.
