Royals Urged To Keep 22-Year-Old Superstar In Minor Leagues Until All-Star Break
It's rare for fans of a playoff team to be overly excited about a player who hasn't debuted yet, but that's currently the case with the Kansas City Royals.
First baseman Jac Caglianone, the Royals' first-round pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, showed out in spring training, launching three home runs and slugging 1.167 over 23 plate appearances. He's the team's number-one prospect, and fans are hoping he arrives sooner rather than later.
After playing just 29 games in High-A last year post-draft, Caglianone is beginning the season in Double-A. He's 22, so it wouldn't be unusual to see him make it to the majors on a quick trajectory--and the 2025 Royals definitely need some more pop in their lineup.
Caglianone is likely going to become one of the best power hitters in the majors before long. The Royals expect him to be the second-best player on their team, behind Bobby Witt Jr., at some point in the near future. But how soon can they chance it on bringing him up?
Mike Gillespie of FanSided is urging caution. Gillespie wrote recently that it would be a mistake, made out of desperation, to call up Caglianone to the big-league club before the MLB All-Star break in mid-July.
"Could a torrid early season minor league performance spur the Royals to expedite Caglianone's big league debut? Could he end up in The Show before the All-Star Break?" Gillespie wrote.
"Perhaps, but only if the club's offense falters so much that general manager J.J. Picollo has no choice but to risk Caglianone's orderly development by rushing his bat to the big leagues. And that's something the organization should avoid at all costs. Caglianone will be ready soon enough."
Whenever the news breaks that Caglianone is coming up, Royals fans will undoubtedly be excited. But the team definitely needs some assurances early this season that he's ready, because even the best prospects are going to go through some struggles at the highest level.
More MLB: Royals No. 2 Prospect Called 'Trade Candidate' Ahead Of MLB Opening Day