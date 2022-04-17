Royals, Tigers Easter Game Postponed Due to Weather

The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers were scheduled to finish their series on Sunday, April 17 but, the Midwest's spring weather had other plans.

The Royals announced that the game was postponed due to storms expected Sunday afternoon. The American League Central rivals will now play a split doubleheader on Monday, July 11 in Kauffman Stadium. The first game will start at 1:10 p.m. CST, followed by Game 2 at 7:10 p.m. CST.

Kansas City had already submitted a lineup Sunday morning for the Easter matchup. Fans were excited to see outfielder Edward Olivares get the nod in left field, his first such appearance this season.

The Royals ended their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Tigers on Saturday night. Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. recorded his first multi-hit game in the major leagues against Detroit. Fans and analysts have rightfully had concerns over his early-season performance, but his performance Saturday will help ease those concerns.

Designated hitter Hunter Dozier hit the game-winning, two-run home run in the sixth inning. He has started the season strong, with a .296 batting average and .803 OPS.

Starting pitcher Kris Bubic bounced back from his first performance this season, only allowing a single run in 4-1/3 innings. He was far from perfect though, as he walked six batters. The Royals' bullpen looked stellar, as Collin Snider, Dylan Coleman, Scott Barlow, and Josh Staumont combined for 4-2/3 scoreless innings.

Kansas City could have earned a series split on Sunday, but now they will not play Detroit again until July 1. Until next time, both AL Central clubs will look to prove that they are further ahead than the other in their respective rebuilds.