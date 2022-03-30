Hunter Dozier Is Turning Things Around — For Now

Way back in 2013, the Kansas City Royals used the No. 8 overall pick in the MLB Amateur Draft on a player from Stephen F. Austin named Hunter Dozier. Dozier would work his way through the Royals farm system and eventually debut in late 2016. In 2019, Dozier would have a breakout season by hitting .279/.348/.522 with 29 doubles, 10 triples (led MLB), 26 home runs and 84 RBIs. After a couple of down years and a fast forward to 2022, Dozier is looking for a resurgence for the Kansas City Royals.

Hunter Dozier's 2020 and 2021 seasons

May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

2020 was different for everyone, as the global pandemic hindered everyday life and sports alike. MLB would reduce the number of games played in 2020 from 162 to 60, and fans were not in attendance for those games. Dozier would play in only 44 of those contests in 2020, hitting .228/.344/.392 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 RBIs.

In 2021, Dozier's season started cold — and it would not get any better when he hurt his hand and ended up on the injured list. In May, Dozier hit .161/.224/.452 with a whopping 22 strikeouts. For most of the season, Dozier dealt with the injury and in July, something clicked. In 79 plate appearances, he hit .304/.389/.443 with six doubles and eight RBIs. He also walked 11 times and reduced his strikeouts by eight, indicating that he saw the baseball better.

Although 2021 was not a spectacular year for Dozier, there were improvements seen in the statistics over time. His hard-hit rate increased from 31.2% in 2020 to 42.2% in 2021. Compared to his best year, 2019, Dozier posted a 46.2% hard-hit rate. His exit velocity also increased from 86.4 mph in 2020 to 89.9 mph in 2021. In 2019, it was 91.8.

2022 offseason and spring training

May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) taps a foul ball with his bat during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dozier took the offseason to refocus and spend time with his family. It's safe to say that thus far, his shift in philosophy is paying off.

Dozier reset his mind and swing this offseason, and so far, it's paying off. In seven Cactus League games, the 30-year-old is 11-for-21 with a double and just three strikeouts. After spending the winter studying video from 2019, Dozier's swing looks like his again.

- Anne Rogers of MLB.com

At the moment, Dozier is expected to start Opening Day as the designated hitter but is able to fill in at first base, third base, and right field as needed. He will be competing for multiple spots as he looks to become a utility player of sorts. According to Baseball-Reference, Dozier is projected to log 522 plate appearances in 2022. B-Ref anticipates that he will hit .238/.313/.423 with 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs. Of course, this is just a projection, and this writer will go out on a limb and project a better year than this.

The Royals are building through their farm system, and the competitive nature is making its way to Kauffman Stadium. If Dozier has a resurgence, it bodes well for him as a player and the competitive level of the club in 2022 and possibly beyond.