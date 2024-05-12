Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels (Game Four)
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.
This victory marks the Royals' third in the four-game series against Los Angeles, meaning they've officially conquered the Angels. The two ball clubs won't face each other for the rest of the regular season.
Royals pitcher Seth Lugo was dominant from start to finish as he played eight innings and threw 112 pitches. The 34-year-old allowed just one run on five hits and struck out 12 Angel batters. Lugo's strikeout, innings played and pitch mark on Sunday are all his personal best for the season thus far.
How It Happened (most recent at the top)...
Bottom of the ninth inning: Royals closer James McArthur filled in for Lugo and allowed a one-out home run in the ninth inning to cut Los Angeles' deficit to 4-2. However, he was able to get the final two outs.
Top of the ninth inning: Garrett strikes out two more Royals while the third pops out at second.
Bottom of the eighth inning: Angels batters go 1-2-3 yet again and Lugo records his 11th and 12th strikeouts.
Top of the eighth inning: Reliever Amir Garrett fills in for Strickland and retires the side with two strikeouts and a pop out.
Bottom of the seventh inning: Lugo sends the first three Angels back to the dugout, including his ninth and tenth strikeout.
Top of the seventh inning: After an infield single by Garcia and an error that let Witt be safe at first, Sandoval's afternoon ended. Reliever Hunter Strickland came in and went 1-2-3, including two strikeouts.
Bottom of the sixth inning: Calhoun's double brings in Moniak, who previously singled, into home for Los Angeles' first run. Royals 4, Angels 1.
Top of the sixth inning: After Blanco singles, Renfroe grounds into a double play. Massey follows this with a single of his own, but Hampson grounds-out to third base.
Bottom of the fifth inning: Angels batters go 1-2-3 once again as Lugo tallies his seventh and eighth strikeouts.
Top of the fifth inning: Velazquez gets a two-out single, but Sandoval gets his third strikeout of the game.
Bottom of the fourth inning: Lugo allows two 2-out singles but then gets his second strikeout of the inning (six overall).
Top of the fourth inning: After a double by Perez and a single by Velazquez to open up the inning, Fermin brings in the first run with a single of his own. Blanco then lands a successful bunt single and Renfroe also gets a single to bring in two more runs. Massey finishes the scoring for the inning with a sacrifice fly. Royals 4, Angels 0.
Bottom of the third inning: Lugo earns his third and fourth strikeout
Top of the third inning: Royals batters go 1-2-3 with two fly outs and a line out.
Bottom of the second inning: Angels batters go 1-2-3, including a second strikeout for Lugo.
Top of the second inning: Renfroe gets a two-out single for the Royals' second-hit of the game, but a fielder's choice by Massey ended the inning.
Bottom of the first inning: Lugo allows a double against his first batter, but he follows it with his first strikeout of the day and a groundout and foul-out follows.
Top of the first inning: Perez gets a two-out single, but he'd be stranded there after Sandoval gets his first strikeout of the afternoon.
Pregame:
Royals
Angels
Third baseman Maikel Garcia
Third baseman Luis Guillorme
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Center fielder Mickey Moniak
First baseman Salvador Perez
Left fielder Taylor Ward
Designated hitter Nelson Velazquez
Designated hitter Willie Calhoun
Catcher Freddy Fermin
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe
Left fielder Dairon Blanco
First baseman Niko Goodrum
Right fielder Hunter Renfroe
Right fielder Jo Adell
Second baseman Michael Massey
Shortstop Zach Neto
Center fielder Garrett Hampson
Second baseman Kyren Paris
Pitcher Seth Lugo
Pitcher Patrick Sandoval
- First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. CT.
