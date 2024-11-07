Phillies Projected $30 Million All-Star Linked To Royals As Prime Free-Agent Fit
The Kansas City Royals may have had a successful 2024 campaign, but now is not the time to get complacent.
Following their first playoff berth in nine years, the Royals had a mixed showing in October that highlighted some of their obvious needs. The offense couldn't get much going against playoff pitching, and the bullpen proved to be too short on quality depth to shut down the New York Yankees.
Adding one more high-leverage reliever would be crucial for the Royals to make a deeper playoff run in 2025. Perhaps they could look to an All-Star closer as their perfect solution this winter in free agency.
Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic launched a free agency "big board" on Thursday, and linked Philadelphia Phillies closer Carlos Estévez to the Royals in a possible blockbuster signing.
"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine," the authors said.
"Estévez leans heavily on a 97-mph fastball and complements it with a slider and the occasional changeup. His strikeout rate has fluctuated over the years, and 2024 marked a significant improvement in his walk rate. He’s one of several free agent relievers who has experience as both a setup man and as a closer."
Britton projected a three-year, $30 million contract for Estévez, who will be 32 on Opening Day of 2025. The incumbent Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox were also designated as "best fits" for the free-agent closer.
Adding Estévez to the back end of the bullpen would make the Royals a much more formidable team to face in 2025. It's hard to win without scoring runs, and a Kansas City team with an improved bullpen could be one of the best run prevention teams in the entire sport.
