Royals Could Pursue Standout Phillies Reliever To Bolster Bullpen
The Kansas City Royals have a few questions to answer this offseason if they want to remain competitive in 2025.
After falling short in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees, Kansas City got straight to work and filled out their starting rotation by re-signing right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract.
But the bullpen could still use some work. They need a back-end, high-leverage presence to go with right-hander Lucas Erceg. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed reliever Jeff Hoffman as somebody that could be a fit for every contender this winter.
"Hoffman spent two seasons with the Phillies, during which he morphed into an elite reliever. The damage: a 148 ERA+ and a 4.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 122 appearances. He throws four pitches, but he really leans on two in particular, his swing-and-miss slider and his mid-to-upper 90s heater," Anderson wrote. "Hoffman generates an elite amoung of whiffs and chases, and he has greatly improve his control since his starter days. The only thing separating him from a 30-save season is opportunity. It's coming."
Hoffman only saved 10 games this year with the Phillies, but he did go 3-3 in his 68 appearances, and he also posted a 2.17 ERA and a 2.0 WAR. He would likely be given closer duties if signed by the Royals, and this would give the Royals an elite back end of the bullpen.
The Royals clearly have every intention to compete for a playoff spot in 2025.
