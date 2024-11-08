Yankees Polarizing Superstar Linked To Royals On Possible $65 Million Contract
The Kansas City Royals have set themselves up nicely for future success. But they can't get there with their roster as it's currently constructed.
Every team craves superstars, and the Royals have themselves a monster in Bobby Witt Jr. Unfortunately, they were awful at getting on base in front of him this season, which led to the offense as a unit finishing in the middle of the pack in nearly every major category.
The Royals need a leadoff hitter, and regardless of whether or not they solve both needs at once, they also need a new second baseman. Perhaps they could look to the leadoff hitter of one of their playoff foes to become the all-encompassing solution.
Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees projects to be the best second baseman available, and likely the highest-paid. Max Rieper of Royals Review discussed Torres' fit for Kansas City in a recent article, speculating that the two-time All-Star would land a contract between $50-65 million.
"Torres was an All-Star in his first two years, smacking 38 home runs in 2019 but has regressed since then to become an average hitter with solid power for a middle infielder. He hit 25 home runs in 2023, but his power numbers fell off this year," Rieper said.
"He came on strong in the second half, and will be one of the younger free agents at age 27. But he is a poor baserunner and defender who may need to move to another position before too long. It will probably take a four-year deal worth around $50-65 million to land him, but he does still have some terrific power potential."
One of Torres' signature strengths is his ability to hit opposite-field home runs into the first row of Yankee Stadium's short porch, which would be negated by the cavernous right field at Kauffman Stadium. However, his on-base skills and ability to work long at-bats at the top of the order would be huge assets in front of Witt.
Ultimately, adding Torres is a risk, especially at the price point Rieper projects. But it's the kind of risk the Royals need to take if they want to avoid becoming a playoff doormat for the big-market teams in the American League year after year.
More MLB: Phillies Predicted To Land 44-HR Slugger Over Royals In Expert Free Agency Poll