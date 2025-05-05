Royals Should Sign Six-Time All-Star To Boost Offense
The Kansas City Royals are struggling offensively. They have rebounded from an 8-14 start and have forced their way into the third American League Wild Card spot with an 11-2 run since that start.
However, the offense remains a problem, even in the midst of their hot streak. The trade deadline is still months away, so it might take a while for them to find a solution via a trade.
Interestingly enough however, there are still options available in free agency. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report lists Kansas City's offense as their biggest weakness at the present moment, but some of that could be offset if the Royals were to dive into the market and sign somebody like J.D. Martinez, who was left untouched last offseason.
"We marveled last year at the Royals making the playoffs despite Witt ending up with more fWAR than the rest of his bat-wielding teammates combined. But with the catching tandem of Sal Perez and Freddy Fermin starting slow while Michael Massey and Vinnie Pasquantino have both taken huge steps backward, KC's offense has become even more of a one-man show than it was in 2024," Miller wrote.
Martinez, a six-time All-Star, struggled last year with the New York Mets. However, he is a career .283/.348/.516 hitter with 331 home runs, 1,071 RBI and an .863 OPS.
In a hitter-friendly ballpark such as Kauffman Stadium, he could rediscover his stroke and give the Royals an immediate offensive boost as they try and navigate the rest of the 2025 season.
