MLB Writer Deems Royals All-Star Shortstop 'Something To Feel Good About'
The Kansas City Royals have been struggling lately. At 38-40, they sit 10 1/2 games back in the American League Central.
Although they are just 2 1/2 games behind in the Wild Card race, it is fair to wonder if Kansas City is a true contender, as they have come back down to earth after an 86-win campaign and Wild Card berth in 2024.
For Kansas City, the offense has been their achilles heel, but certain players have still been getting the job done.
In The Athletic's latest power rankings, the Royals are ranked 22nd, but shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is considered something to feel good about.
"By this point, it’s been made abundantly clear that the Royals do not have a very good offense, and without Witt around, it’d no doubt be even worse. Which is why they can feel good about him, because he’s a franchise star who teams (*cough* Red Sox) fall over themselves trying to find or retain," Johnny Flores Jr. wrote.
Witt hasn't put up MVP numbers by any stretch, but he has still been productive. He's hitting .286/.343/.490 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, 21 stolen bases, a 3.6 WAR and an .833 OPS this season.
Witt was an All-Star last season and also won a batting title, a Silver Slugger award and a Gold Glove.
Without Witt, the Royals offense would be in a much worse place. It will be interesting to see if he can help get them out of their rut.
