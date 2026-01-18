Royals Hit Jackpot, Landed Kansas City's Next 5-Tool Star

The Kansas City Royals have a lot of talent on their big league roster, but they're seemingly building sustainable success through the farm system.

They have quite a bit of talent coming up through the minor leagues, which is crucial for the future of the team, considering their best player is young shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Building a team of young talent around Witt would be the best-case scenario for the Royals.

The Royals have a talented farm system already, but they recently added to it in a big way. MLB Pipeline reported the Royals signed international free agent Jaider Suarez to a deal this offseason. Suarez is MLB Pipeline's 22nd ranked prospect in this winter's international free agency class.

Royals might have struck gold with Jaider Suarez signing

Jun 15, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a base with the Father’s day logo prior to a game between the Kansas City Royals and Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Even at a young age, Suarez has the physical look of a potential impact talent," MLB Pipeline's scouting department wrote. "His right-handed swing routinely produces loud contact and his consistency in keeping his head still at the point of impact allows him to get to extra-base pop. In over 100 plate appearances in Cuba’s U16 National League back in 2023, Suarez – despite being just 13 at the time – slashed .355/.495/.605 and walked nearly twice as many times as he struck out."

Suarez is a very talented prospect with incredible potential. He has true five tool ability with the chance to develop into one of the game's best all-around players in the coming decade.

He's a very good athlete, which should result in his sticking at shortstop for years to come. At 180 pounds, the teenager has the room to add muscle and weight to his frame. This should see his power tick up over the next few years.

Suárez's raw power is very impressive for his age. The best part about his bat is the fact that he doesn't sacrifice bat to ball skills in order to hit the ball out of the park. He's able to do both at an above average level. There's a long way to go before he's playing in Kansas City, but he has the tools to make it to the big leagues over the coming years.

