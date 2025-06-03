MLB Writer Makes All-Star Case For Royals Breakout Left-Hander
The Kansas City Royals have all eyes watching them as they head to Busch Stadium to take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Late on Sunday, they promoted their top prospect in slugger Jac Caglianone.
Caglianone was hitting .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and 56 RBI in 50 games in the minors before the callup. However, that isn't the only story with following for the Royals.
Left-hander Kris Bubic was moved back to the starting rotation, and he has made the most of this transition. In The Athletic's latest MLB power rankings, the Royals had fallen to No. 18, but Levi Weaver made a strong case for Bubic to be an All-Star this season.
"Hey, you wanna guess who leads all qualified pitchers with a 1.43 ERA? Bubic," Weaver wrote.
"In a starting rotation that features All-Stars Michael Wacha (2015), Michael Lorenzen (2023), Seth Lugo (2024) and Cole Ragans (2024) — and two of last year’s top-five Cy Young Award vote-getters (Lugo and Ragans) — Bubic has been the Royals’ best starter … so far."
The 27-year-old left-hander has easily been Kansas City's best pitcher. In addition to his microscopic ERA, he is 5-3 in 12 starts and has struck out 79 batters in 75 1/3 innings of work. He also has a 0.996 WHIP and a 3.5 WAR.
It would be hard to imagine Bubic not getting an All-Star nod this season, even with pitchers being manager's picks. He is leading a very strong rotation and should at the very least garner a lot of consideration.
