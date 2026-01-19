Inside The Royals

Mets Linked To Royals' 28-Year-Old All-Star In Potential Trade

Could the two teams benefit each other?
Jackson Roberts|
Oct 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; A sign on the scoreboard thanks fans after the last game of the season at Citi Field. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 9-1 in the season finale. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; A sign on the scoreboard thanks fans after the last game of the season at Citi Field. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 9-1 in the season finale. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In this story:

Kansas City RoyalsNew York Mets

The New York Mets and Kansas City Royals make a lot of sense as trade partners right now.

Having dropped $126 million on a reported three-year contract for infielder Bo Bichette, the Mets now must shift their attention to acquiring pitching. Even for a team owned by the wealthiest man in the sport, the Mets might want to save some money at this point by trading for starters, rather than signing them on the open market.

The Royals, perhaps more than any other team at the moment, have an All-Star they would be more than happy to trade away. So far this offseason, they haven't received enough interest to warrant pulling the trigger. Could the Mets change that calculus moving forward?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Kris Bubic named trade fit for Mets by insider

Kris Bubic
Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; American League pitcher Kris Bubic (50) of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the sixth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Will Sammon of The Athletic named Royals All-Star Kris Bubic as a trade target on the Mets' radar in the wake of the Bichette deal, though the insider noted that the 28-year-old was "considered a long shot" for New York.

It's frankly a little bit odd that the two sides haven't been mentioned together more often this winter, which may indicate that the Mets are scared off by the injury history a bit. Bubic entered the offseason recovering from a strained rotator cuff, which cut his season short after 20 excellent starts.

The Royals can spare Bubic, as they have Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Noah Cameron, Ryan Bergert, and Stephen Kolek under contract, among other potential rotation options with less experience.

Meanwhile, the Mets have long had a glut of young position players who haven't had the runway to establish themselves in Queens. The Royals are deficient in the outfield and at second base, which could make Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, or Ronny Mauricio of interest on top of more prospect capital.

Not all fits that make sense on paper wind up playing out, but if the Royals are going to find a willing trade partner for Bubic before he hits free agency next winter, the Mets seemingly would be as likely as anyone.

More MLB: Vinnie Pasquantino Throws Shade At Royals As Arbitration Hearing Nears

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Share on XFollow jrobertsbsbl
Home/News