Detroit Tigers Ace Named to All-MLB First Team After Spectacular Season
The Detroit Tigers received a spectacular season from their ace this year. It was a big part of their success on the field and helped lead them on their late-season push for the playoffs. Now, Tarik Skubal continues to be awarded for his efforts.
Late last night, MLB announced their All-MLB First and Second teams. For the first time in his young career, Skubal was named as part of the All-MLB First Team for his efforts on the field in 2024.
The All-MLB Teams are presented based on regular season performance alone, and as a pitcher, Skubal stood out above the rest in the American League. He pitched to a 2.39 ERA across 192 innings, with 228 strikeouts and a 170 ERA+ in 31 starts with an 18-4 record.
The ace set new career-best marks in wins, ERA, innings, strikeouts, and ERA+. He led the American League in ERA, ERA+, and FIP (2.50), while leading all of Major League Baseball in wins and strikeouts.
This is not the first accolade that Skubal has received for his performance this year. During the season, the pitcher was named to his first career All-Star Game, in which he would pitch in the second inning, facing only the minimum three batters, and retiring them on only 10 pitches.
Skubal's efforts have him as a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award after completing the Triple Crown in the league.
The MLB All First and Second Team honors have been awarded every year since 2019. They are given out based only on regular season performance, with selections determined by a fan vote and a panel consisting of media, former players, and baseball officials.