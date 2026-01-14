Tigers Insider Explains Real Reason Why Team Did Not Pursue Alex Bregman

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with similar holes on the roster they were dealing with a year prior after their playoff elimination in the exact same game of the ALDS.

Detroit was always going to prioritize pitching over hitting, but it became clear down the stretch that there were major holes in the lineup as well. Third base was seen as the biggest issue after Zach McKinstry fell off a cliff in the second half despite an All-Star first half.

With Alex Bregman on the open market again following the Tigers finishing second in his pursuit a year ago, Detroit was connected all offseason long to the three-time All-Star. True interest was never really showed from Scott Harris and the front office however, leaving fans puzzled as to why.

As Bregman landed a five-year deal from the Chicago Cubs worth $175 million, it became clear the Tigers never really attempted or made an offer to sign him. During a recent episode of the Tiger Territory podcast, Detroit insider Cody Stavenhagen revealed why that was the case.

Tigers Did Not Pursue Bregman Because of Age Concerns, Prospects

The Tigers were never really in on Alex Bregman and @CodyStavenhagen explains why. pic.twitter.com/D7z57w7Kal — Tiger Territory (@TigerTerritory_) January 13, 2026

"There was maybe passive, lukewarm interest at the very most, but they were not in on Alex Bregman," Stavenhagen said. "Everything they have said and done this offseason has indicated they are pretty content with their position playing group and I don't think they're interested in a long-term deal for a guy in his 30s.

"They were this time last year, but one more year of his prime gone, another year closer to the next wave of [Kevin] McGonigle, Max Anderson, those guys being in the big leagues...whether that's right or wrong we can save for another episode but bottom line they were not in on Bregman."

After being turned down on a six-year offer last year for less than Bregman got over five with the Cubs this year, Detroit was never going to be the highest bidder this time, but was this the right call?

Was Passing on Bregman Right Call for Tigers?

Alex Bregman plays position against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For better or worse, A.J. Hinch and the team have insisted they feel strongly about their current options at third base. This may prove to be foolish, however the other reasons Stavenhagen cited are valid.

Though the deal being for five years equates it to what Detroit was willing to offer a year ago, losing a valuable season of Bregman in his prime negates the advantage of getting him on the team. On top of that, last year's offer was before huge seasons from both McGonigle and Anderson, each of whom loom to make their debut this season.

Ultimately, the Tigers felt they missed the window where signing Bregman made sense for them, and though it may lead to short-term frustration from the fanbase, clearly the organization feels the decision to pass is in their best long-term interests.

Fans in Detroit will surely be watching him closely to see whether or not that was actually the right call.

