Detroit Tigers Biggest Hurdle in Pursuit of Superstar Free Agent Revealed
The Detroit Tigers have been linked to one of the top prizes in free agency this offseason as the team tries to build off their miraculous finish to the 2024 season.
With demonstrated evidence to decision makers and ownership in Detroit that this team is not far away from contending for a championship - the team's first since 1984 - perhaps Tigers brass is going to be more aggressive in trying to land a star player to accelerate the rebuild and turn Detroit into a force to be reckoned with in the American League.
One of the most popular names in the pursuit of contention has been Houston Astros free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who is a perfect fit for the team on so many levels. From positional need to demonstrated veteran leadership for a young Tigers team as well as one of the best in the league both on offense and defense at the hot corner, Bregman would be worth the money he would cost, a number guaranteed to be significant. Despite the fit and the desire, a recent MLB.com article detailing the potential suitors and why they could or could not sign Bregman said financials will be the biggest hurdle facing the Tigers.
"While the on-field fit with Bregman is obvious, the financial fit is another matter," the article said. "The Tigers have not been a team for bidding wars; even under the late owner Mike Ilitch, they were more active finding undervalued or overlooked free agents (Pudge Rodriguez, Magglio Ordonez, Kenny Rogers) than outbidding teams for highly-sought talent. There’s a ton of payroll space in Detroit, but the Tigers just got past one long-term deal that didn’t age well (Miguel Cabrera), and still have Javier Báez for three more years."
As the article pointed out, a huge deal handed out to Bregman would be out of character for the franchise, but the team has the kind of talent that allows for a deviation from the norm. While obviously not a finished product, Detroit is on the cusp of something special and cannot cheap out when it comes to making improvements.
The kind of opportunity this Tigers team has in front of it this offseason is not one that comes around yearly. Whether it ends in signing Bregman or not, the level of aggression Detroit shows this winter is going to go a long way towards determining what kind of future lies in front of it.