If Detroit Tigers Can Only Make One Big Free Agency Splash, Who Should It Be?
The Detroit Tigers are coming off one of the most exciting runs in team history after making the playoffs from 9.5 games out late in the season and defeating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round.
While Detroit suffered a disappointing five-game series loss the following round against Cleveland in the ALDS, Scott Harris and company got to see firsthand the fact that the Tigers are not far away from contending, and actually might be extremely close. They have built it up the right way and had success in 2024 largely due to homegrown talent which has been in the organization for many years, but that doesn't mean they have to be content and wait for more prospects to be ready.
Young players will contribute heavily once again in 2025, but what if the team could supplement their own fostered talent which has come up through the farm system with outside veterans who can not only produce, but actively guide a young clubhouse towards being better professionals and ultimately figure out how to win?
There are obviously tons of players who would fit this bill and there are multiple positions of need. With the most barren areas both in the rotation and in the corner infield spots, it's probably safe to say any kind of big time splash will come at one of these positions. The argument can be made to go out and sign a second ace to pair with Tarik Skubal and build what could have the early makings of one of baseball's best rotations.
While that would be a sound strategy, quality pitching can be found elsewhere and having Tarik Skubal at the top of the rotation is a luxury no other team in baseball can boast. Additions need to be made here, but if just choosing one big move, it should probably come in the infield for Detroit.
At first base in the splash department of free agency, guys like Christian Walker and Pete Alonso are at the top of the list of desires. While both would be wonderful additions, a more affordable veteran at first if the team has not completely given up on Spencer Torkelson would make a lot of sense here as well.
Neither Walker nor Alonso compares to the impact the top third baseman on the market would have in Alex Bregman. Not only is Bregman one of the best third basemen in baseball both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, but he would be coming from a Houston organization who flat-out taught him how to win and what winning baseball looks like.
The Tigers ironically ended the unbelievable streak, but the Astros had been to the last seven consecutive ALCS, made four World Series appearances, and won two championships, all with Bregman as a focal point both at the hot corner and at the plate. Bregman would bring a winning mentality and is the kind of culture-changing player who can accelerate a rebuild, guiding a young team that feels like its on the cusp of something truly special.
The nine-year veteran and two-time All-Star also played the best baseball of his career under now-Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, finishing top-five in MVP voting both in 2018 and 2019. While his numbers have started to dip a little bit, he is still among the elite at a position Detroit finished outside the top-20 and near the bottom of the league in OPS at for the last three consecutive seasons.
Bregman fills a need both on the field and in the clubhouse and no matter what the cost is will be worth every penny.
If the Tigers make just one move this winter, it should be bringing Alex Bregman to the Motor City to be the team's third baseman for the remainder of his career.