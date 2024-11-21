Detroit Tigers Projected to Land Dream Top Free Agent Target on Huge Contract
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason ready to take some big swings coming off a deep playoff run in which they fell just short of their first ALCS appearance in over a decade.
There are some things to fix on the roster which will rank higher than others, but without a doubt what will be among the most important in addition to starting pitching is corner infield. The Tigers ranked No. 22 in the league in team OPS from the third base position and No. 26 from the first base position, leading them to be linked in free agency to some of the top names on the market at each spot.
In all likelihood, making a major splash at both spots would be tough to make happen, so if Detroit has to choose one or the other, they will have to weigh what is currently in the clubhouse against the potential quality of any addition they look into.
One of the top players available regardless of position however is Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman. The two-time World Series champion has always felt like a natural fit for the Tigers due to the need along with his prior relationship with A.J. Hinch going back to Hinch's days in Houston. Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball projects Bregman to land in Detroit on a six-year, $168 million deal.
"One of those suitors could be the Detroit Tigers, were Bregman would be reunited with his former manager A.J. Hinch," Finkelstein wrote. "The Tigers could use a veteran with Bregman’s winning pedigree to help them build off their outstanding second half push to a playoff berth in 2024. If Bregman ends up signing a six-year deal as we have projected, expect the AAV to be closer to $30 million a year than to $25 million."
Bregman's contract prediction and length is a bit fear-inducing for a player who will be 31 before the season begins, but he has proven still be well among the best in the game at the hot corner. Winning his first Gold Glove in 2024 of his nine-year major league career, he has reached another gear on the defensive side while still staying consistently solid on the offensive side.
A steep drop in walk rate this past season is a little bit of a concern, but hopefully will be something Hinch can help him with after the manager guided Bregman to his most dominant two-year run of his career from 2018-19, both years the star finished top-five in AL MVP voting.
More valuable than anything Bregman brings on the field however is the addition of a winning player with a championship mentality to a young and hungry clubhouse that's looking to take the next step towards contending for titles themselves.
Bregman has always felt like an unbelievable fit and the exact player Detroit needs to sign in order to accelerate the rebuild and push to finally bring a World Series banner back to the Motor City.