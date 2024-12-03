Detroit Tigers Reunion With Jack Flaherty Predicted To Be Thwarted by NL Central Team
One of the best investments made during this past offseason was when the Detroit Tigers signed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
The two sides agreed to a one-year deal, as he would have a chance to prove himself and get things back on track. The talented right-hander struggled in 2023, as a decent start with the St. Louis Cardinals unraveled after he was acquired by the Baltimore Orioles at the deadline.
A lucrative multi-year deal was not going to be offered based on his production, so he settled for a prove-it pact with the Tigers to try and rehab his value.
That is exactly what he did.
Flaherty was excellent for Detroit, making 18 starts and recording a 2.95 ERA across 106.2 innings pitched while striking out 133.
With their season looking dead in the water at the deadline, the Tigers opted to cash in on his value and trade him. He was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Trey Sweeney, who became the team’s starting shortstop down the stretch, and star catching prospect Thayron Liranzo.
His stock would only improve after the trade.
Flaherty remained productive during the regular season and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in five games over the New York Yankees. Given their early commitment in free agency to former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, it seems likely the veteran will be pitching elsewhere in 2025.
Detroit is certainly a good fit for him and he would fill a massive void, as a reunion would make a lot of sense.
However, Andy McCullough of The Athletic isn’t predicting that to happen.
Instead, he believes that Flaherty will end up with the Chicago Cubs, addressing their need for a starting pitcher with Kyle Hendricks joining the Los Angeles Angels early in free agency.
“Flaherty made the most of his pillow-contract season in 2024. He logged more innings than he had since 2019, when he looked like a budding ace in St. Louis. He thrived in Detroit and became the No. 1 starter for the eventual World Series champions in Los Angeles. Flaherty would like to stay with the Dodgers, but they may have their sights set a bit higher. The Cubs could use some stability in the rotation.”
The Cubs' could already be set in the rotation with their signing of Matthew Boyd, another former Tigers hurler.
But, if Flaherty is taken off the market by Chicago, or any other team, Detroit will have to look elsewhere for starting pitching help.
It is their No. 1 need this offseason as 2024 Cy Young Award Winner Tarik Skubal was the only consistent option manager A.J. Hinch had down the stretch.
With money to spend, expect them to be aggressive looking for arms to bolster their rotation.
While McCullough has predicted a reunion won’t occur, there are plenty of other free agents who would upgrade their staff.