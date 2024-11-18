4 Reasons Why Reunion With Starting Pitcher Makes Sense for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are heading into free agency looking to make a splash after a fantastic 2024 campaign.
It was a great second half of the season for the Tigers, as they were able to make the playoffs and snap their extended postseason drought. While the season ended up being great, it didn’t look like that in the beginning.
At the trade deadline, Detroit essentially waved the white flag for the season, as they traded a couple of their key players to contenders. However, that didn’t stop the team from trying to win, and they never gave up on the season.
One of the players that the Tigers traded was starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Knowing that he was going to be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, moving him made a ton of sense at the time. However, now that he is available once again, it makes a lot of sense for Detroit to try and pursue him.
Here are four reasons why a reunion with the veteran right-hander makes sense for the Tigers.
Success in Detroit
After really struggling in the second half of the season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, Flaherty certainly hurt his stock as a free agent. Detroit was able to sign him to a very affordable deal. The right-hander went on to pitch very well with the Tigers, as he totaled a 7-5 record, 2.95 ERA, and 2.4 WAR. Being comfortable somewhere is certainly important, and the 29-year-old pitched very well in Detroit.
Playoff Experience
When the Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to trade for Flaherty, their intention was to have him pitching in the postseason for them. That is exactly what happened, as the Dodgers ended up winning the World Series, and the right-hander helped play a part in that. The 29-year-old ended up making five starts in the postseason, and while the results weren’t great, he certainly helped contribute to the title.
Not the Biggest Fish
While Flaherty is a very good starter in free agency, there are some big names out there who could make an impact. However, pitchers like Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried are all likely to receive well over $100 million contracts. Flaherty likely falls in the mid-tier of free agent starters, which might be more inline with what the Tigers are going to be willing to spend.
Sidekick for Skubal
As shown in 2024, the combination of the right-hander and Tarik Skubal could be one of the best in the American League. Having two starters with ERAs under 3.00 is a big luxury to have, and that is exactly what those two accomplished for half of a season. Where Flaherty will really come in handy, however, is in the postseason. Detroit leaned heavily on Skubal and the bullpen, as it’s interesting to imagine if they still had the 29-year-old, they might have been able to beat the Cleveland Guardians.