Detroit Tigers Urged to Acquire Ace, Weaken Division Rival With Huge Trade
The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with hopes from fans they would be aggressive in upgrading the roster after their epic postseason run.
One area in particular that seemed bound for attempted improvement was the starting rotation. For as good as Tarik Skubal was this season — and he was incredible — the depth behind the big lefty was a huge reason why the Tigers season ended a game short of the ALCS and what would have been their first trip there in a decade.
Ironically, the team dealt away Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline while they were out of contention and the right-handed could have helped tremendously if he had been there. Flaherty is still available and has expressed a potential desire to return to Detroit, but the Tigers to this point have been unwilling to hand out a major contract to a starting pitcher.
Instead, the Tigers brought in Alex Cobb on a one-year deal and look content to roll with what they have.
But what if instead of handing out a major contract, Detroit got involved in the trade market and scooped potentially the biggest name available?
Katrina Stebbins of FanSided proposed the Tigers make a massive move for San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease — who has been linked to the Minnesota Twins — and not only establish their rotation as arguably the best in baseball, but simultaneously keep a division rival from making a huge move as well.
"The Tigers don't like to part with prospects, but the rotation still needs work, and Cease is still an incredibly productive pitcher," Stebbins wrote. "Robbing the Twins of a brand new ace also has obvious benefits...If the Tigers could muster up enough courage to part with a few guys from the top of the pipeline, they could pull off a heist from right under the Twins' noses."
Cease has been among the elite pitchers in baseball throughout his six-year career both with the Padres in 2024 and the Chicago White Sox for five years before that. Over the last four seasons, he has not missed a single start while posting a 3.52 ERA with 891 strikeouts in 716 innings pitched.
Adding a dynamic right-hander like Cease to the top of the rotation with Skubal instantly gives Detroit the best duo in all of baseball and, if things go according to plan beyond the top two, potentially the best rotation in the sport.
He would certainly not come cheap in terms of a trade package and he will become a free agent after the season. But if the Tigers would be willing to open up the checkbook to keep him long term, adding Cease to the clubhouse would be a seismic move which could make Detroit the favorites in the American League Central.