Detroit Tigers Ace Wants This Free Agent Superstar in Iconic Gothic 'D'
Alex Bregman is a wanted man — by the Detroit Tigers that is.
Tigers ace and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal was putting the full-court press on Bregman at the Baseball Writers Association of America awards dinner in New York.
The story was first published by the Detroit Free Press.
There are five teams in the mix for Bregman, according to the Free Press, and the Tigers remain in the hunt.
"He would look really good (with the Tigers)," Skubal said Saturday evening on the "Foul Territory" show. "I am sure he wants it. We got the connections."
Skubal and Bregman are both represented by the same agent, Scott Boras. Skubal also brought up the fact Bregman has relationships with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and bullpen catcher Chris Chinea. Hinch was the manager of the Houston Astros when Bregman was first called up to the Majors.
ESPN writer Bradford Doolittle thinks Bregman will eventually end up with the Tigers due to his fit in the infield, his ability to maintain a locker room presence and his connection with Hinch.
"He could start at any of the infield spots, and Detroit could move players around (Gleyber) Torres to make a number of configurations work," Doolittle wrote. "Bregman would be the perfect veteran presence for a young team at the outset of a new window of winning. His history with manager A.J. Hinch gives him a comfort zone."
Meanwhile, fellow ESPN writer David Schoenfeld believes the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers are in the lead to acquire Bregman's services. He fits in with their roster over the long haul, and Magic Johnson and company are not afraid to spend money. When it comes to money, Boras tends to gravitate where he can find the most.
"Why should the Dodgers stop now?" Shoenfield wrote. "If Bregman can't find the big deal he wants, the Dodgers might be a surprise fit. Max Muncy is a free agent after 2025 and prone to strikeouts. Hyeseong Kim's bat projects as more of a utility infielder than a starting second baseman. Bregman can shift between second and third in 2025 and then replace Muncy in 2026."
The former LSU star has emerged as one of the most consistent power-hitting third basemen in baseball since he arrived in the Majors in 2016 as a 22-year-old. He has a lifetime slash line of .272/.366/.483/.848 with 191 home runs and 663 RBI. He has 162-game averages of 28 home runs and 97 RBI and has a lifetime WAR (wins above replacement) of 39.6, per baseball-reference.