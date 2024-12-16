Detroit Tigers New $15M Starter Alex Cobb Says He Contemplated Retirement
The Detroit Tigers made a big time addition to the starting rotation with a $15 million financial commitment to veteran journeyman right hander Alex Cobb.
The 37-year-old can actually earn up to $17 million on his one-year deal with the Tigers if he hits certain innings incentives, but regardless it's safe to say that Detroit felt comfortable in thinking they can get solid production from Cobb at the number they signed him at. But before being handed the deal to head to the Motor City, Cobb actually contemplated retirement after injuries derailed the 2024 season for him.
Cobb made just three regular season starts for the Guardians in 2024 after joining the team late and was extremely effective with a 2.76 ERA over 16.1 innings. Getting an opportunity during Cleveland's playoff run, but was shut down for the season after being pulled from his start in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees with what was described as an acute left low back strain. As his season was finished early once again, Cobb said hanging it up was at the forefront of his mind.
"Honestly, that was heavy on my mind after my last start," Cobb said via the Detroit Free Press. "I had to come out with another nagging issue. I definitely thought, after a year of battling, I didn't know if there would be much interest. Early on, when teams were calling, I was a bit surprised by the interest."
When Detroit and his old friend Scott Harris from their days in San Francisco came calling, Cobb got himself back in shape and started to throw again as he started to believe he can still produce in this league. Harris expressed complete confidence in Cobb's ability to come in and be effective after a 2024 season in which he never got the chance to get fully healthy.
"He never quite got healthy. I think he would admit that," Harris said. "He had a quick sprint to get ready for the season and had a setback, then there were a couple stops and starts throughout that. Before that, he threw 150 innings in the previous two years."
Cobb began the 2024 season on the 60-Day IL before being traded from the Giants to the Guardians in late July. He was greatly limited by back and hip injuries, similar issues to what held him out of the playoffs once he finally did work his way back onto the field.
He has never made 30 starts in a season, but after making 28 starts in each of the last two years prior to 2024 - two years that resulted in one of the most productive stretches in his entire career - there is certainly a level of confidence there that Detroit will be able to get the most out of a healthy Cobb.
While Cobb is unlikely to make a full 32 starts at the age of 37 in 2024, if the Tigers can get 25 quality starts out of their signing and he can hopefully contribute to a postseason run, the pricey looking signing will have been worth every penny.